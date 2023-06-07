Diddy Reveals Love Language Is Acts of Service, Washes Yung Miami’s Car By Hand 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Not only does Diddy like to lavish gifts on Yung Miami but he likes to prove his love with acts of service, like hand-washing her truck.

Diddy claims he’s a doer, not a talker, and likes to show his love for Yung Miami with “acts of service.”

The Bad Boy Records founder gifted the City Girls rapper a pearly white Mercedes-Maybach last year, reportedly worth upwards of $220,000. However, Diddy isn’t content with just splashing the cash to show he cares and is all for meaningful gestures.

When Rick Ross pulled up on him recently to promote a car cleaning product, Diddy decided to get his hands dirty and wash Caresha’s truck by hand.

“I’m washing the car right now. Because this is part of my language,” Diddy explained in a video Rozay shared on Instagram. Acts of service.”

Although he admitted to having some help from an employee, Diddy dutifully ensured every inch of the vehicle was spotless. According to Rozay, the Hip-Hop mogul even got on the truck’s roof. “He made it happen,” Rick Ross told Diddy. “I’m proud of you.” Check out the clip below.

While Diddy got busy with Yung Miami’s motor, Rick Ross grabbed a bucket and sponge to clean Mama Combs’ car. The Biggest Bawse has experience in this department; he used to wash cars as a teen to earn cash.

“My very first [hustle]… Well, I always go back to the car wash,” he explained during a panel talk at the 2021 REVOLT Summit. “I was 13, I got $30 a day from 8 in the morning to 8 P.M. That’s when I just learned to go above and beyond from the big homies that brought their cars in.”

His specialty was washing and detailing cars while customers were busy running other errands. He even earned a nickname as a result. “They used to call me Heavy Silicone,” he stated.