Rick Ross Reveals His Childhood Hustle During Motivational Talk

Rick Ross shared details of his earliest hustle and how it shaped the work ethic that has led him to attain his boss status.

Rick Ross is well known for the grind that has amassed him millions of dollars and business interests outside of the music industry.

During a panel discussion at REVOLT Summit the “Everyday I’m Hustlin’” rapper revealed he always had the entrepreneurial spirit running through his veins. He recalled working throughout his childhood years, initially washing cars at 13 years old. “I got $30 a day from 8 in the morning to 8 p.m.,” he said. Though the job was easy for him, it was important for him to provide his customers with the best service possible. “That’s when I just learned to go above and beyond from the big homies that brought their cars in,” he said.

“You know, I’ll wash your car while you went in the flea market. They go buy Bally’s, they go buy Clarks, whatever it was they were doing. S—t, I’ll put gas in your s—t, I’ll organize your cassette deck, anything,” he explained. It was this attention to detail that kept patrons returning for his “above-and-beyond” customer service. “I got you. So they always wanted the fat boy that — they used to call me Heavy Silicone.”

Moreover, Rick Ross used his ingenuity to get ahead in the classroom as well. He revealed he would reach out to his classmates for help when he realized they might be ahead of him.

“You’re either gonna fold under pressure or realize what your strengths are and focus on them. Let’s capitalize on them.”

Rick Ross Made His Son A Boss At 16

Furthermore, Rick Ross is also practicing Black generational wealth, gifting his eldest son with a Wingstop franchise for his 16th birthday.

Additionally, Rick Ross published his latest book, “The Perfect Day to Boss Up” back in September. The “How-to” guide debuted on both the prestigious New York Times and Amazon’s bestsellers lists and is dubbed as a “captivating and inspiring guide to building an untouchable empire from mud to marble, no matter what obstacles stand in the way.”