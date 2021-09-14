Rick Ross Gifted His Look-Alike Son A Wingstop Franchise for His Birthday

Happy birthday to William Leonard Roberts III, the son of Rick Ross!

In an Instagram post, the “BMF” rapper revealed that he gifted his look-alike son with his very own Wingstop franchise.

“Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY!!!” he wrote in the caption. “Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. Your now officially a BOSS !!! Keep Going.”

“Big Bank” shared a similar photo on his own Instagram page.

Rick Ross has been heavily involved in the Wing Stop franchise for many years. Last month, during the chicken shortage, we told you that the Maybach Music mogul connected with restaurant partners at Wingstop to create an offshoot franchise, Thighstop.

“The business model did not previously consider all parts of the bird. Now, it seasons up the dark meat as quickly (and profitably) as it does the flats and tips,” we reported. “This strategy has proven to be successful for Rick Ross and so with some of his proceeds, he decided to give back. According to his Instagram, today he went out to support the first responders who are still dealing with the aftermath of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.”

Good for Rick Ross. And good for him for supporting Black generational wealth, too.