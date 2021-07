Rap star Rick Ross decided to drop by the cleanup site of the Surfside condo collapse, where he treated first responders to some delicious chicken.

Rapper Rick Ross is showing the industry how a real boss moves, taking his celebrity as an artist to create industry and solve major corporate problems for his partners.

He is also a beaming example of how to give back.

Last month, during the chicken shortage, we told you that the Maybach Music mogul connected with restaurant partners at Wingstop to create an offshoot franchise, Thighstop.

The business model did not previously consider all parts of the bird. Now, it seasons up the dark meat as quickly (and profitably) as it does the flats and tips.

This strategy has proven to be successful for Rick Ross and so with some of his proceeds, he decided to give back.

According to his Instagram, today he went out to support the first responders who are still dealing with the aftermath of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Rick Ross captioned, “I bought the @thighstop @wingstop trucks to Surfside to feed the first responders.”

He also paused to remember those who transitioned at a beautiful makeshift memorial that was comprised of flowers, notes, pictures, and balloons.

One of the pictures in the sliding gallery in his IG post had a sign that read, “Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Mourns with You.”

This small gesture of providing lunch and dinner was a simple way for the “Hustlin’” rapper to say that he is also mourning with the community and is grateful for the service of others.