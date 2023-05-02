Diddy Sweats Buckets When Asked About Yung Miami At Met Gala

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Diddy was feeling the pressure and began sweating profusely when asked to clarify his relationship with Yung Miami.

Diddy and Yung Miami donned matching outfits for their date night at the prestigious Met Gala, despite the City Girls’ claims just weeks ago that they broke up.

The duo arrived together looking loved up, walking the not-so-red red carpet hand-in-hand Monday night (May. 1). Although the pair were the picture of poised perfection as they posed for the cameras, the Hip-Hop mogul appeared under pressure once they met the press.

Host La La Anthony asked Diddy and Yung Miami for a relationship status update.

“So, I have the million-dollar question right now. You ready for it? The million-dollar question is so, do y’all officially go together real bad?” She asked, playing off Yung Miami’s comment to Diddy on the debut episode of her Caresha Please podcast.

While Diddy initially tried to dodge the question, saying, “She gonna answer that,” referring to Yung Miami, he eventually gave La La the answer she wanted.

“We definitely go together real bad!” he said before adding, “She’s my date for the night. We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don’t put titles. This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

However, the conversation had Diddy sweating buckets and he had to ask for a tissue. Check out the clip below.

Lala: So you and Yung Miami are official?



Diddy: -sweating profusely- I don’t know what you’re asking #MetGala pic.twitter.com/e6pnVPiwNQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 2, 2023

Last month, Yung Miami insisted she and Diddy had broken up, although they remained friends.

“That’s not my man,” she explained during an interview with The Cut. “We had our own situation. I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f###### with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”