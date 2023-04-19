Yung Miami Calls It Quits With Diddy & Flushes “Pee Diddy” Jokes Down The Drain

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

City Girls member Yung Miami confirmed her split with Diddy, saying the two are single but remain good friends.

Yung Miami officially ended her romance with Diddy.

The City Girls rapper revealed their breakup in an interview with The Cut. Yung Miami remained friends with Diddy but insisted they’re single now.

“That’s not my man,” she said. “We had our own situation. I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f###### with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

Yung Miami also addressed the “Pee Diddy” talk, which became a social media topic after she admitted to enjoying golden showers in January. The Quality Control Music artist noted she never claimed Diddy urinated on her.

“I never said he was the one I did that with,” she said. “Sex is a part of life. I’m grown, and maybe I talk about it too much, but everybody’s got their personal experiences. Some people get s###### on. Some people live life on the edge, some people boring as f###. I watch a lot of p###, b###### get peed on. If we grown and we in the house just chilling and want to talk about sex, what’s wrong with that?”

Rumors about Diddy dating Yung Miami first surfaced in 2021. They confirmed their relationship on an episode of the Caresha Please podcast in 2022.