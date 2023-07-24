Yung Miami Defends Her Son Making It Rain On Dancers At Rolling Loud

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami’s son was seen throwing money at dancers at Rolling Loud in an Instagram video posted by City Girls member JT.

Yung Miami responded to criticism of her 10-year-old son throwing money at dancers at the 2023 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

One Twitter user urged the City Girls member to address the situation on Monday (July 24). She dismissed the backlash over an Instagram clip posted by JT, who filmed the 10-year-old boy making it rain on scantily clad dancers.

Yung Miami said her son was “having a ball” at the festival. She did not think it was inappropriate for her child to be on stage with JT.

“That’s why I don’t post my kids y’all b###### can talk a sore in yall mouth about me but I’ll never give y’all the chance to have an opinion about my kids!” the City Girls rapper wrote. “Idgaf.”

That's why I don't post my kids y'all b###### can talk a sore in yall mouth about me but I'll never give y'all the chance to have an opinion about my kids! Idgaf — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) July 24, 2023

Yung Miami corrected another Twitter user who believed her son was 6 years old. She also thanked JT, who referred to herself as the cool aunt, for bringing the boy to the festival.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH THAT S### LITERALLY BRING TEARS TO MY EYES & REMIND ME EVERYTIME THAT THIS S### IS BIGGER THAN US!!!” Yung Miami wrote. “JAI SAID THAT WAS THE BEST DAY OF HIS LIFE THANK YOU JATAVIA! & he loveeeeeeeeee Uzi.”

View the clip in question below.