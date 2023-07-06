Yung Miami Co-Signs GloRilla’s Comments About Women Making It Out The Hood

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

GloRilla rose from a local Memphis-area talent to being a Grammy-nominated recording artist. Yung Miami and JT also saw their stock rise in the entertainment industry as the Florida-bred City Girls duo.

According to GloRilla, there are some people in the world that do not like seeing women like her achieve their dreams. Yung Miami co-signed that sentiment on social media yesterday (July 5).

“Y’all hate on every hood b#### dat make it out & its sickkkkk 👎🏼,” tweeted GloRilla on Wednesday. Yung Miami quote-tweeted her fellow southerner and added, “VERY 🤮.”

Later that day, Yung Miami returned to the social media platform. She posted, “Y’all HATE to see Black girls living the life they deserve 🫠 make it make sense.” That tweet collected over 20,000 likes.

GloRilla burst onto the music scene with her 2022 single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd. The Collective Music Group signee’s breakout hit earned a Best Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Additionally, GloRilla scored her first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. The Anyways, Life’s Great track peaked at No. 9 last October. “On Wat U On” with Moneybagg Yo leveled off at No. 56 earlier this year.

Yung Miami and JT have a couple of Top 40 hits. The City Girls’ songs “Twerk” featuring Cardi B (No. 29) and “Act Up” (No. 26) found commercial success in 2019. They also made it onto the Hot 100 with 2022’s “Good Love” featuring Usher (No. 70).

