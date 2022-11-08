GloRilla Reveals Release Date For Debut EP ‘Anyways, Life’s Great…’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Breakout artist #GloRilla is set to drop her new project.

Gloria Hallelujah Woods is one of Hip Hop’s Rookie Of The Year contenders for 2022. The Memphis native, better known as GloRilla, took over the summer with her “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” single.

GloRilla is now ready to let loose her 9-track EP titled Anyways, Life’s Great… The Collective Music Group recording artists informed her social media followers of the upcoming project.

“Excited to share the official cover for my debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great dropping FRIDAY 11/11!!! 🦍😍,” tweeted the Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist winner at the 2022 BET Awards.

GloRilla continued, “Super Excited for this my anxiety thru the roof lmaooo😂😩😩GloRidaz!!! I need everybody to go run up the pre-save 💕(p.s.) I got something for y’all tomorrow 😊).”

Excited to share the official cover for my debut EP “Anyways… Life’s Great” dropping FRIDAY 11/11!!! 🦍😍Super Excited for this my anxiety thru the roof lmaooo😂😩😩GloRidaz!!! I need everybody to go run up the pre-save 💕(p.s) I got something for y’all tomorrow 😊) pic.twitter.com/iDw2ta2zyl — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 7, 2022

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” became GloRilla’s breakout hit. The collaboration with music producer Hitkidd is both artists’ first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #42.

GloRilla found even more success with another single. “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B made it into the Hot 100’s Top 10 by reaching #9. “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2” will live on the Anyways, Life’s Great… EP.

Previously, GloRilla self-released the Most Likely Up Next (2019) and P Status (2020) mixtapes. She also contributed to CMG The Label’s 2022 compilation Gangsta Art which peaked at #11 on the Billboard 200 chart.