Fivio Foreign Defends GloRilla Winning BET Hip Hop Award

GloRilla was one of the big winners at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Memphis native defeated Baby Keem, Blxst, Doechii, Nardo Wick, Saucy Santana, and Fivio Foreign for Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist.

Apparently, some social media users took issue with GloRilla winning that honor over New York City’s Fivio Foreign. However, the B.I.B.L.E. album creator defended Big Glo’s victory.

“I did not get robbed,” tweeted Fivio Foreign on Wednesday afternoon. “GloRilla won cuz she deserved it [and I’m] happy for her 💙.”

I did not get robbed.. Glorilla won cuz she deserved it & ima Happy for her 💙 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) October 5, 2022

Collective Music Group recording artist GloRilla broke out this year with the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” single. The Hitkidd-produced track peaked at #42 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Additionally, GloRilla scored a Top 10 hit with “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. That all-female collaboration debuted in the Hot 100’s #9 spot earlier this week.

Fivio Foreign also had a standout 2022. In June, the Brooklyn Drill rhymer earned a Gold plaque from the RIAA for “City of Gods” with Kanye West and Alicia Keys.