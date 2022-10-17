“F.N.F.” Producer Hitkidd Calls Out GloRilla Over Contract Issues

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#GloRilla is having a breakout year, but some drama is brewing.

Memphis-raised rapper GloRilla reached a national level of stardom with the viral hit-turned-summer anthem “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Hitkidd produced the track which has gone on to rack up over 23 million plays on Spotify.

Following the commercial success of GloRilla’s breakout single, it appears there are now some legal issues surrounding the song. Hitkidd took to social media to air out his grievances.

“So basically these folks are trying to take me to court over ‘FNF’ because they want to OWN the song, BUT they want to own the song to put it on this EP which both parties knew,” tweeted Hitkidd on Sunday.

He continued, “So tell me how you gone PUT ‘FNF’ in your contract without telling me, AFTER I told you & your MANAGER [every day] that we [were] in LA with Saweetie, that labels are going to try to sign you because of ‘FNF’ so watch out. I also told you to let me know when labels reach out so we can be on the same page, but you still went and signed my song without telling me.”

GloRilla and Hitkidd’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” dropped on April 29. By July, GloRilla announced she signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group record label. The Hip Hop newcomer later contributed to CMG’s Gangsta Art compilation.

I told you & your MANAGER everyday that we was in LA with Saweetie, that labels are going to try to sign you because of FNF so watch out. I also told you to let me know when labels reach out so we can be on the same page, but you still went and signed my song without telling me. — Hitkidd (@0hitkidd0) October 17, 2022

Hitkidd Says He Warned GloRilla About Having Her Own Lawyer

Additionally, Hitkidd tweeted, “I did my best to protect you and the girls. This is only a portion of what I’ve been through. I’m bringing light to this before word gets out like I’m the bad guy. I’m a stand-up guy and I stand on business and morals.”

The fellow Memphis representative appeared to slam 300 Entertainment Vice President Jenn Essiembre as well. Hitkidd wrote, “And Jenn from 300 Ent [is] lame too for telling her boss I was signed to them and I wasn’t 🤣… Everybody mad ’cause I wouldn’t sign to them.”

Hitkidd also claimed he warned GloRilla and her management not to hire a lawyer connected to Collective Music Group. Later, the music producer insisted he did not have any malicious intent. Hitkidd posted, “This ain’t to make anyone look bad either.”

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” peaked at #42 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. GloRilla also presented the “FNF (Remix)” featuring Latto and JT. The winner of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award for Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist later teamed up with Cardi B for the “Tomorrow 2” collaboration. That single became GloRilla’s first Top 10 hit.

I did my best to protect you and the girls. This is only a portion of what I’ve been through. I’m bringing light to this before word get out like I’m the bad guy. I’m a stand up guy and I stand on business and morals. — Hitkidd (@0hitkidd0) October 17, 2022

And Jenn from 300 ent lame too for telling her boss I was signed to them and I wasn’t 🤣 — Hitkidd (@0hitkidd0) October 17, 2022

Everybody mad cause I wouldn’t sign to them — Hitkidd (@0hitkidd0) October 17, 2022

I told her and her manager not use the lawyers from the label, they still did https://t.co/8KZYlW86hN — Hitkidd (@0hitkidd0) October 17, 2022

I’m the last person to lie to make me look good https://t.co/HHHxV3DYJC — Hitkidd (@0hitkidd0) October 17, 2022