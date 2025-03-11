Diddy’s Adult Star Accuser Dumped By Second Lawyer 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Adria English faces another round of legal setbacks as her lawyers abandon ship amid ongoing litigation against Diddy.

A woman suing Sean “Diddy” Combs has been dropped by her legal team for a second time.

Attorneys representing the former adult film actress, Adria English, requested to withdraw from her civil lawsuit against the Hip-Hop mogul, citing irreparable communication breakdowns.

Lawyers from Andrews & Thornton AAL LLC, The Watts Firm and Kagen Caspersen & Bogart PLLC filed a motion on Monday (March 10), asking Judge Analisa Torres to release them from representing English.

Attorneys Kimberly Degonia and Joel M. Taylor specifically detailed a “breakdown in communications and the attorney-client relationship” as their primary reason for stepping away.

The filing also asked Judge Torres for a 60-day pause to grant English ample time to secure new legal counsel.

This marks the second major blow to English’s case, originally filed in July 2024, in which she accused Diddy and his business entities — Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings Inc., Sean John Clothing LLC, Combs Global Enterprises — of sex trafficking and exploitation between 2004 and 2009 in New York and Florida.

English’s previous attorneys, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd and Steven A. Metcalf II, had similarly severed ties last October.

At that time, Mitchell-Kidd expressed frustration, stating, “[English] has provided conflicting instructions that make it unreasonably difficult for Attorneys to effectively represent English.”

Furthermore, Mitchell-Kidd described English’s behavior as “destructive” and claimed her actions “severely impaired Attorneys’ ability to represent her.

Adria English has alleged she was coerced into providing adult entertainment at Diddy’s infamous “white parties” in Miami and the Hamptons.

She claimed she was forced to consume drugs and alcohol and engage in sexual activities with guests. English also accused Combs of manipulating her with promises of a music career and threatening retaliation if she resisted.