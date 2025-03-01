Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy faces new allegations as a former barber accuses him of a 1997 studio assault, adding to his mounting legal challenges.

Diddy faces yet another troubling legal battle as a former Harlem barber steps into the spotlight with accusations of sexual assault against the Hip-Hop mogul.

In a lawsuit filed in New York City, the barber, known in the documents as John Doe, claims that Diddy assaulted him in a studio back in 1997.

The allegations add another layer to the slew of legal challenges Diddy is currently dealing with—from sex trafficking to racketeering charges.

According to Doe, he was well-respected within Harlem’s music community, often cutting hair for the industry’s biggest names, including Diddy.

Their relationship went deeper than mere client and barber; they shared mutual friends, one of whom worked security for the famed Bad Boy Records.

On the fateful night in question, Doe was picked up in a ritzy blue Mercedes by this mutual friend and found Diddy already inside the car.

Once they reached the recording studio, the encounter took a dark turn. Left alone after others departed, Doe says he and the mogul shared drinks and smoked marijuana.

What happened next is blurred by suspicion and fear, as Doe claims he blacked out, suspecting his drink may have been tampered with by Diddy.

He awoke to find himself in a compromising position, his pants and underwear askew, while Diddy stood nearby.

Confronted with confusion and anger, Doe says he demanded an explanation yelling, “Yo Puff, what the f### is with this funny s###?!” as he approached Diddy with the intent of assaulting him.

An attempt at appeasement—$1,000 in cash from Diddy—was reluctantly accepted by Doe as he left, rattled to his core.

In the lawsuit, Doe recounts sharing the traumatic experience with the mutual friend who introduced him to Diddy that night. This confidant allegedly dismissed Doe’s concerns, casually referring to Combs as a “punk ass.”

Gossip in Harlem circles hinted at his bisexual tendencies for years, but Doe emphasizes that this was more than hearsay—this was a violent transgression.

Diddy, however, through his legal team, has consistently denied all charges, branding them as opportunist fabrications intended to defame him.