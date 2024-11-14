Diddy’s Celebrity “Freak Off” Guests Facing Legal Action, Accusers’ Attorney Claims 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s high-profile “freak off” guests face legal action even if they did not participate in the alleged abuse.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high profile “freak off” guests are “just as liable” for the alleged assaults that happened at Bad Boy Records private events, according to attorney Tony Buzbee.

The Houston attorney who represents over 120 of Diddy’s accusers is going after prominent figures who attended the “freak offs,” whether or not they took part in the alleged abuse or not.

Speaking in TMZ’s The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs Buzbee revealed he was targeting celebrities, politicians and other “powerful people.” He added, “A lot of people participated that will raise people’s eyebrows.”

He then confirmed sending demand letters to high-profile individuals other than Diddy. “Failing that, we’ll just file a lawsuit,” he added.

“In my view,” Buzbee continued, “if you were there and you knew somebody was being drugged because you had seen it happen in a previous party or previous situation and you didn’t do anything and you allowed it to happen and you continued to enjoy yourself … as far as I’m concerned, you are just as liable as the individual who shipped the person in who paid the persons that were there, who kept them longer than they thought they were going to be there, who bought the drugs, who took the money out of the bank, who put the drugs in a little shot …. and participated in this egregious conduct; you’re just as guilty as far as I’m concerned.”

Last month, Buzbee claimed celebrities were quietly settling claims to avoid being dragged into the scandal surrounding Diddy.

He also said celebrities’ identities would eventually become public.

“We want to make sure if we name individuals beyond Mr. Combs that we have done our homework,” he said. “Because it is going to create a firestorm, and we understand that.”