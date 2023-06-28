Diddy’s Lawyer Releases Statement On Diageo Cutting Ties Following Discrimination Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Attorney John C. Hueston compares his client to a whistleblower calling out racism.

Sean “Diddy” Combs filed a lawsuit against Diageo, accusing the London-based alcoholic beverage company of racial discrimination. The spirits maker then ended its 15-year business relationship with the Hip Hop mogul.

The partnership between Diddy and Diageo began in 2007 with Ciroc vodka. Six years later, the two parties entered a joint venture for DeLeón tequila. Diageo also produces Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Smirnoff, Baileys, Captain Morgan, and Tanqueray.

Diddy accused Diageo of starving his Cîroc vodka and DeLeón tequila of resources often given to brands associated with white celebrities. He also alleged Diageo limited DeLeon’s distribution to “urban” customers and an executive told him if he were Martha Stewart then his drinks would be more widespread.

According to reports, Diageo terminated its contract with Diddy because he allegedly breached the terms of their contractual agreement. Diageo also filed a motion to dismiss the music executive’s lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court.

“This Lawsuit And Mr. Combs Are Not Going Away”

“Diageo attempting to end its deals with Mr. Combs is like firing a whistleblower who calls out racism,” says Diddy’s attorney, John C. Hueston, in a statement to AllHipHop.com. “It’s a cynical and transparent attempt to distract from multiple allegations of discrimination.”

John C. Hueston adds, “Over the years, [Combs] has repeatedly raised concerns as senior executives uttered racially insensitive comments and made biased decisions based on that point of view. Diageo even acknowledged the problem by agreeing in his contract to treat DeLeon the same way it treated their other tequila brands.”

Diageo has denied Diddy’s accusations. Lawyers representing the company wrote in a court filing, “These allegations are nothing more than opportunistic attempts to garner press attention and distract the court from the fact that plaintiff’s breach-of-contract claim is entirely without merit.”

The legal battle between Sean “Diddy” Combs and Diageo is likely far from over. Hueston also stated, “[Combs] brought the lawsuit to force them to live up to that contract, and instead they respond by trying to get rid of him. This lawsuit and Mr. Combs are not going away.”