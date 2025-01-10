Diddy’s Mother Hosted Wild Sex Parties, Mogul’s Childhood Friend Alleges 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s childhood friend allegedly witnessed adults engaging in sexual activities at the mogul’s mother’s wild parties.

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ mother, Janice Combs, allegedly threw wild, sexually charged parties at her Mount Vernon home when her son was young, according to a childhood friend who believes these bashes may have inspired Diddy’s “freak offs.”

Producer Tim “Dawg” Patterson, Diddy’s childhood friend, recalled the parties in a new documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, per Rolling Stone. He describes the environment as potentially “desensitizing” for the children present.

It was reportedly not uncommon to walk into rooms where adults were engaging in sexual activities.

“That’s what we were privy to; this is what we were fed,” Patterson explains. “Was it desensitizing us? I’m sure it was. Were we aware of it? No, that was just Saturday night.”

Patterson adds, “It wouldn’t be a thing to mistakenly walk into one of the bedrooms and you got a couple in there, butt naked.”

The producer believes Diddy’s mother’s parties may have influenced the disgraced mogul’s alleged crimes.

“I’ve always been asked the question why,” Patterson says. “I don’t know the answer to why, but I truly believe it all goes back to childhood.”

Meanwhile, Janice Combs has been a vocal supporter of her son. She recently called the sex trafficking charges against Diddy a “public lynching.”

The Hip-Hop mogul is currently facing a growing list of lawsuits and accusations. He remains detained at the MDC lockup in Brooklyn on RICO and sex trafficking charges.

Diddy Facing Fresh Allegations Over “White Parties”

The latest allegations come from former go-go dancer Adria English, who claims Diddy’s renowned White Parties concealed a darker reality.

English alleges that women at these events were coerced into wearing specific white outfits, signaling their availability for exploitation. She further contends that these gatherings often led to “Freak Off” after-parties, where attendees were drugged and subjected to non-consensual acts.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy premieres on Peacock on Tuesday, January 14.