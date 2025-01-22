Diddy’s Son Christian Combs Freaky Club Antics Sparks Outrage 

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be languishing in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, but that hasn’t stopped his son Christian from letting his hair down.
Footage surfaced online of the 26-year-old rapper partying up a storm at the club with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy, on Tuesday night (January 21). The couple put on a raunchy display on the dancefloor, with Combs openly groping Tracey in full view of the camera and the clubgoers.
The clip raised eyebrows online, with social media users chiming in about Combs’ antics.
“Daddy in jail and he just out here being freaky,” one person shared, while another stated, “No shame in his game. They don’t care who’s watching, his hands everywhere and she wants everyone to see.”
A third said, “He gives me lil boy vibes like he never got a chance to just be a kid and was thrusted into adulthood.”
Christian’s father, Diddy, has been behind bars since his arrest in September. Prosecutors have painted him as the mastermind of a sex trafficking operation, relying heavily on allegations of coercion and violence.
While not facing criminal charges, Christian Combs was implicated in lawsuits related to Diddy’s legal troubles.
Grace O’Marcaigh filed a lawsuit accusing Christian of sexually assaulting and drugging her on a yacht in December 2022.
Attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who also represents O’Marcaigh, announced plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of an anonymous Jane Doe, accusing Christian of drugging and sexually assaulting her.
Additionally, in his lawsuit, former Bad Boy producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claimed he witnessed Christian drug and assault a woman.