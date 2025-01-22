Diddy’s Son Christian Combs Freaky Club Antics Sparks Outrage 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s son Christian Combs faces backlash for raunchy club antics as his father remains jailed on trafficking charges.

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be languishing in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, but that hasn’t stopped his son Christian from letting his hair down.

Footage surfaced online of the 26-year-old rapper partying up a storm at the club with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy, on Tuesday night (January 21). The couple put on a raunchy display on the dancefloor, with Combs openly groping Tracey in full view of the camera and the clubgoers.

The clip raised eyebrows online, with social media users chiming in about Combs’ antics.

“Daddy in jail and he just out here being freaky,” one person shared, while another stated, “No shame in his game. They don’t care who’s watching, his hands everywhere and she wants everyone to see.”

A third said, “He gives me lil boy vibes like he never got a chance to just be a kid and was thrusted into adulthood.”

Christian’s father, Diddy, has been behind bars since his arrest in September. Prosecutors have painted him as the mastermind of a sex trafficking operation, relying heavily on allegations of coercion and violence.

While not facing criminal charges, Christian Combs was implicated in lawsuits related to Diddy’s legal troubles.

Grace O’Marcaigh filed a lawsuit accusing Christian of sexually assaulting and drugging her on a yacht in December 2022.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who also represents O’Marcaigh, announced plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of an anonymous Jane Doe, accusing Christian of drugging and sexually assaulting her.

Additionally, in his lawsuit, former Bad Boy producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claimed he witnessed Christian drug and assault a woman.