Diddy’s Son Justin Busted Over Jet Ski Jaunt With Two Girls On Biscayne Bay

By : / Categories : News / January 6, 2021

Justin Combs was busted as he attempted to jet-ski out to a yacht to party. 

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son has been slapped with a series of police citations after he was caught riding a jet ski in Miami, Florida on Monday night (January 4th).

Justin Combs was stopped by Miami Beach Police Department Marine Patrol officials at around 8 pm local time for violating the city’s water rules after taking a jet ski out on Biscayne Bay more than 30 minutes after sunset.

He and his two female passengers were also scolded for failing to wear life jackets, landing Justin a handful of citations as he was towed back to land.

According to reports, Justin and his pals were en route to party on board a yacht anchored off Star Island when they ran into legal trouble.

The news emerges days after Justin and his famous father came under fire for ignoring COVID-19 guidelines by throwing a big party in Miami to celebrate the kid’s 27th birthday on December 30th- shortly after Diddy announced the cancellation of his annual star-studded New Year’s Eve bash in a bid to keep everyone “safe and healthy.”

 

