Diddy’s Son Justin Combs’ Wild Parties Lead To LA Rental Rental Ban

Diddy’s son Justin Combs has reportedly been blacklisted from renting Los Angeles party mansions after earning a bad reputation.

The incarcerated mogul’s 30-year-old son has reportedly been partying a little too hard and could struggle to book a venue for his next luxury mansion bash.

According to a New York Post report, his raucous antics have earned him a ban from wealthy Los Angeles renters who don’t want him, or his hundreds of guests, anywhere near their mansions.

A broker of luxury homes in Southern California told the outlet Justin misleads renters about his intentions for their properties.

“The company that I work with rented houses to Justin,” the broker claimed. “He would say, ‘I’m having 20 people over.’ But there would be 200 and then they would wreck the house.”

The source, described as an “LA-based facilitator for” rich and famous clients, went on to say that people are now refusing to do business with Justin.

“It’s gotten to the point where nobody will rent to him,” they added. “He called me to rent, and I said no.”

Justin Combs Attorney: “He Did Nothing Wrong”

However, Justin’s attorney told the outlet his client has “not been charged with a crime or sued civilly regarding any of these accusations,” because he is innocent. “He did nothing wrong,” Jeffrey Lichtman stated.

While Justin there’s no suggestion Justin participated in any illegal activity at his parties, his father’s alleged “freak-offs” are at the center of multiple lawsuit allegations and his arrest on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges in September.

Meanwhile, Diddy is spending Thanksgiving and the foreseeable future behind bars. On Wednesday (November 27), Judge Arun Subramanian denied the Bad Boy Entertainment founder’s latest motion for release.

“No condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” the judge wrote in part.