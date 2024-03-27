Diddy’s Son King Combs Seen Outside L.A. Mansion As Raid Footage Reveals Trashed Home 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s son King was seen for the first time on Tuesday, a day after he was handcuffed during the Homeland Security raids.

Diddy’s son, King Combs, was seen outside his father’s Los Angeles mansion a day after the shocking raids executed by Homeland Security.

DailyMail.com obtained a video of King strolling on the sidewalk outside the property on Tuesday afternoon (March 26). King appeared preoccupied with his phone before engaging in conversation with a man walking a bright red dog.

The outlet reported King and his brother Justin Combs spent a couple of hours at the property before heading to the Garden House Hotel in Beverly Hills. A source revealed Diddy’s sons are “traumatized” by the raid on their home and claimed feds had weapons and lasers pointed directly at the siblings.

Aerial footage of Monday’s raid showed Justin, 30, and King, 25, handcuffed outside the Los Angeles property.

In a statement, Diddy’s lawyer called out the excessive use of force in the federal raids. Aaron Dyer raised particular concerns about the treatment of Diddy’s children.

Diddy’s Lawyer Slams “Excessive Show Of Force”

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

A video obtained by TMZ shows the aftermath of the Homeland Security search on Diddy’s L.A. home. Belongings were strewn across every room as agents turned the place upside down. Agents were seen carrying bags and boxes of evidence from the property in footage from Monday’s raid.

Diddy was seen outside a Customs office at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Monday, just hours after the feds descended on his homes.

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” Dyer revealed.