The mogul’s reps also claim the comedian’s team denied any connection to Diddy’s case and subsequent arrest.

In an email sent to AllHipHop, Diddy’s reps called them “outlandish, ridiculous and baseless.” They also claim Foxx’s team denied any connection to Diddy’s case and subsequent arrest.

It all stemmed from a story Page Six ran earlier this week. According to the publication, several people who attended Foxx’s recent one-man show in Atlanta claim he addressed the Diddy controversy in his upcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was. Some sources suggested Foxx may have blamed Diddy for his mysterious hospitalization last year.

The rumors started after videographer/producer Choke No Joke attended two of Foxx’s shows in early October at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. Choke said Foxx, using a “serious tone,” claimed he was the one who reported Diddy to the FBI.

Choke elaborated on his experience in an interview with Comedy Hype, insisting what he heard came directly from Foxx.

“Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix, and I went to the taping,” Choke said. “He said, ‘Diddy did something to me, and I’m the one who called the feds on him.’”

Meanwhile, celebrity bodyguard Big Homie CC told Cam Capone News he was aware of an alleged incident in which Diddy attempted to harm Foxx prior to his health scare.

“I know Diddy poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie reported him to the FBI because of it,” Big Homie CC said. But actor Dennis L.A. White countered, telling Page Six, “People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible—he was not. If he was, I would’ve been dead.”

White added that Foxx joked about Diddy but didn’t directly accuse him or mention law enforcement.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 on multiple RICO charges, including sex trafficking. He remains locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after several attempts at bail. He’s pleaded not guilty. His trial is expected to start on May 5, 2025. In the interim, seemingly endless lawsuits have been filed against Diddy, which his legal team is currently fighting.