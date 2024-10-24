Jennifer Lopez Involved In Diddy’s Freak Offs, Ex-Husband Claims: “Ask Her About The Sex Tapes” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

According to her ex, Jennifer Lopez knows all about Diddy’s freak offs, saying to ask her about the “baby oil” and alleged video tapes.

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa, claims he’s being questioned about the allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs but says people should be asking the singer about the notorious “freak offs.”

Noa was married to Lopez for less than a year before they split in 1998, and the singer went on to date Diddy between 1999 and 2021. Noa is speaking on his relationship with Lopez, claiming Diddy was partially responsible for their divorce.

Furthermore, in a recent Instagram post, Noa made some allegations about his ex-wife, sharing a purported guest list for one of Diddy’s parties.

“I”M NOT ON THE LIST,” he captioned the post. “To those people and media outlets asking if I ever went or participated in that P############ (DIDDY”S) Freak-Off Parties. No and No. Never. But my Ex-Wife (Jennifer Lopez) a.k.a (JLO) Did.. Ask Her.”

He added, “Oh and ask her about the SEX TAPES, The 734 D##### And The BABY OIL.”

Noa also dished the dirt on their short-lived romance during an appearance on Spanish talk show Despierta América.

According to Noa, “Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault.” he claimed “the deception, the lies,” and “the separation” began when Jennifer Lopez started working with Diddy on her debut album On The 6.

“I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album,” he said, per Page Six.

Noa Was Jealous Of Jennifer Lopez And Diddy’s Working Relationship

Noa spoke on the demise of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in 2022, telling the Daily Mail he was jealous of her working with Diddy.

“She went from Jen to being J Lo, this big business bringing in millions,” he reflected. “She had all these new people around her, all wanting to make money off her. I would call and an assistant would say, ‘Sorry, she’s not available.’”

Jennifer Lopez has not commented on Noa’s remarks or the case against Diddy.