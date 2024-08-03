Suge Knight Claims Ben Affleck Has FBI Tapes From Diddy Raids That Involve Jennifer Lopez

Suge Knight lays out his theory of how the FBI and Diddy could be causing friction in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage.

Suge Knight has revealed his theory for the cause of the rumors swirling that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting a divorce, and it centers around disgraced Bad Boy music executive Diddy.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Collect Calls With Suge Knight, the former Death Row CEO made a series of explosive claims, suggesting a bizarre connection between the FBI, Jennifer Lopez and her estranged husband, Ben Affleck. Knight alleged that the FBI handed over tapes incriminating Lopez that were recovered from raids on Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles to Affleck. Knight says the content on the tapes is potentially causing a rift in Affleck’s marriage with Lopez.

“They go raid Puffy’s house and they get all these videos of J. Lo doing this and JLo doing that,” Knight started off.

Knight rehashed the infamous nightclub shooting incident in 1999 that involved Lopez and Diddy, using it as a reference point to illustrate the erosion of J. Lo’s credibility.

“And they know the fact that JLo lied and said that the gun was Shine’s or whatever and sent that man to prison, destroyed his life and she knew it was Puffy’s,” he said.

He further insinuated that the FBI decided to notify Affleck about the discovery of the alleged tapes due to the potential impact they could cause should they go public—much like the fallout from Diddy’s 2016 hotel assault tape on his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

“I’m quite sure they [FBI] probably called,” he said. “And the FBI gave respect and a courtesy call to Ben Affleck. It’s a white man who got respect in the white world. I’m quite sure they said, ‘We want to show you some things about your wife.’

“When he seen the s##t that her and Puff was doing and who they be doing it with, I’m quite sure that they gave his ass those tapes and I’m quite sure he can never look at her the same.”

He went on to suggest that Affleck would be unable to reconcile his feelings for Lopez based on her past actions after seeing the tapes.

“I’m quite sure they headed for divorce because that’s a man who had a good life,” he said. “Great parents don’t spend a lot of money. Ain’t tripping off paparazzi, he’s living his life. He got his own team. She done brought all tha extra s##t out and now that muthaf###a he want out.”

The raids on Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes were part of an ongoing investigation into various criminal activities. Diddy is currently facing a slew of charges, including drug trafficking, money laundering and connections to organized crime. Though the specifics of what was discovered during these high-profile raids has yet to be fully declassified, many speculate the seizures yielded a treasure trove of evidence, some of which, according to Knight, allegedly implicated Lopez.

The alleged revelation comes at a time when Affleck and Lopez’s marriage has already been under intense public scrutiny. The couple, who first dated from 2002 to 2004 rekindled their romance in 2021 before getting married in 2022. However, since jumping the broom, the couple have had their fair share of ups and downs. Reports have confirmed the spouses have lived apart for quite some time, despite recent appearances out and about together.

On the flipside, both Lopez and Diddy share a deep history, which wouldn’t be extremely surprising if it were causing friction in J. Lo’s marriage. Both Diddy and Lopez were arrested following the infamous nightclub shooting in December 1999. Although Lopez was later cleared of any wrongdoing, the incident cast a long shadow over their relationship, eventually leading to their break-up.

As speculation swirls about the authenticity and implications of these tapes, one thing remains clear— Suge Knight’s latest claims continue to double down on his previous sentiments about Diddy and his ongoing legal situation. Earlier this year in March, the incarcerated music mogul issued an ominous warning, claiming Diddy knows “secrets” that could get him killed, and urged the embattled Hip-Hop mogul to hand himself in.

“I’ll tell you what Puffy,” Knight said in an audio snippet, said to be an outtake from his Collect Call podcast. “Your life’s in danger ‘cause you know the secrets, who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in. So, you know they’re going to get you if they can.”

Hear the full audio of the post above.