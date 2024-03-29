Suge Knight Warns Diddy’s Life In Danger: “They’re Going To Get You If They Can” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight claimed Diddy knows secrets that could cost him his life and urged the embattled mogul to hand himself into authorities.

Suge Knight believes Diddy’s life is in danger amid the ongoing federal investigation into shocking allegations of sex trafficking.

The incarcerated Death Row Records co-founder issued an ominous warning, claiming Diddy knows “secrets” that could get him killed, and urged the embattled Hip-Hop mogul to hand himself in.

“I’ll tell you what Puffy,” Knight said in an audio snippet, said to be an outtake from his Collect Call podcast. “Your life’s in danger ‘cause you know the secrets, who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in. So, you know they’re going to get you if they can.”

He continued, “I turned myself in. Sometimes you got to face the music. That’s most of the time.”

After offering prayers to the Combs family, particularly Diddy’s sons Christian and Justin, who were detained and handcuffed during the federal raids earlier this week, Knight declared, “It’s a bad day for Hip-Hop, for the culture.”

He also advised Diddy to use a different nickname should he end up behind bars.

“Do not do your time going by Brother Love,” he urged. “Brother Love is not a good code name for prison.”

It’s not the first time Suge Knight has touted conspiracy theories about Diddy.

Earlier this month, he accused Diddy of being part of a shady “secret society” alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Knight also believes the feds were trying to destroy evidence connected to “powerful men” during Monday’s Homeland Security raids.

“People the raids today wasn’t for Diddy,” Knight wrote on X. “It was to destroy the incriminating stuff on powerful men. #epstien #Diddy #clivedavis”