Diddy Sex Trafficking Probe: Feds Subpoena Phone & Flight Companies  

Feds subpoenaed multiple complaints seeking to examine flights paid for by Diddy to identify potential sex trafficking victims or witnesses.

Feds investigating Diddy are issuing subpoenas to companies tied to Diddy in a bid to obtain more information into allegations of sex trafficking.

Authorities want to examine Diddy’s private jet flight manifests to identify anybody who traveled with the embattled Hip-Hop mogul, per TMZ. They are also subpoenaing commercial airlines and possibly the FAA to track down individuals who took flights he paid for and where they flew to.

Feds are seeking to trace any potential alleged victims who may have flown on these planes. In addition, they want to locate any potential witnesses with information into allegations of Diddy sex trafficking.

Homeland Security agents recently seized multiple electronics and hard drives in the raids on Diddy’s home earlier this week. Now, the feds are issuing subpoenas to his phone providers and computer companies.

A DHS source recently revealed that Diddy’s alleged victims are opening up to investigators.

“We are responding to concrete, detailed, explicit allegations,” the source explained. “This is not random. We didn’t choose his name out of a hat. We had allegations that we’re following up on.”

Furthermore, seven new individuals have reportedly stepped forward to cooperate with authorities. Three Jane Does and one John Doe have already been interviewed, with three more Jane Does scheduled for discussions.

Diddy has strenuously denied the allegations levied against him. His attorney branded the federal raids an “unprecedented ambush” and “nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”