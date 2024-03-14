Snoop Dogg Reacts To Suge Knight’s “Secret Society” With Diddy & Dr. Dre Accusations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight claimed Snoop Dogg became “besties” with Diddy and said they were in a secret society alongside other artists.

Snoop Dogg was highly amused by Suge Knight claiming the Doggfather is in a shady secret society with fellow Hip-Hop moguls Diddy and Dr. Dre.

On the latest episode of Collect Call With Suge Knight, the Death Row Records co-founder claimed male artists painting their nails and wearing dresses are signs they belong to a “secret society.” Additionally, Knight insisted buying gifts for the embattled Bad Boy honcho is a telltale sign of involvement in the clandestine club.

“Once they start painting they fingernails and wearing women’s clothes, they got you,” Knight began. “I remember when they was giving Puffy an award at the ASCAP Awards — Andre went up there and got him an expensive watch and gave it to him in front of everybody. He basically confessed his love to this man. Then Puffy and Snoop became besties. Every time you see one, you seen the other one. Next thing you know, they start painting they fingernails. Didn’t make sense.”

He continued: “[The] Game bought Puffy a Lamborghini when Puffy got more money than Game. Why you buying this man a Lamborghini? You know your homies don’t even got a Lamborghini. But once again, it’s that secret society. For this thing to work and fix it, they gotta start all the way over in these major record labels and these big buildings. They need to get rid of all the guys who was connected to the poison and the snake.”

Snoop Dogg caught wind of Suge Knight’s remarks via AllHipHop on Instagram. He dropped off a couple of emojis, indicating that although he found it funny, he has no idea what the former executive is talking about.