Diddy’s Legal Team Accuses Tony Buzbee Of Misconduct & Unauthorized Practice Of Law 

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team is firing multiple accusations at attorney Tony Buzbee, including professional misconduct, unauthorized practice of law, and violations of court rules in their opposition to Buzbee’s motion for admission to practice law pro hac vice in the Southern District of New York.

The issue stems from The Committee on Grievances for the Southern District of New York denying Buzbee’s petition for admission on February 13. The denial was due to Buzbee appearing in cases in the Southern District without first seeking proper admission.

Buzbee is required to attach a copy of this denial order to any future motions or petitions for pro hac vice or regular admission to the court.

Despite this denial, Buzbee claims he is licensed to practice law in New York State and is in good standing with the state bar.

However, Diddy’s attorneys allege Buzbee, who has filed multiple lawsuits against the incarcerated Hip-Hop mogul, signed multiple filings across 22 cases without permission to practice in the court.

The rapper’s legal team filed a Memorandum of Law opposing Buzbee’s amended motion, arguing the attorney failed to disclose that he had filed without being admitted in each instance.

“In our collective decades of practice, undersigned counsel have never opposed a pro hac vice application, and we do not do so lightly here,” Diddy’s legal team stated in the filing. “But Buzbee’s egregious misconduct warrants denial of the privilege of appearing in this District.”

The filing also alleges Buzbee violated New York’s Rules of Professional Conduct by repeatedly insisting on Combs’ guilt in pending criminal charges without a good faith basis.

Diddy’s Legal Team Claim Tony Buzbee Falsely Accused Mogul Of Abusing Minors

Additionally, Diddy’s attorneys claim Buzbee has made numerous public statements that potentially violate professional and ethical obligations, including “opining on Mr. Combs’ guilt on criminal charges.

“Even though none of Mr. Buzbee’s clients is expected to testify at Mr. Combs’ criminal trial,” the filing continues, “Mr. Buzbee’s extrajudicial statements here are likely to prejudice Mr. Combs’ criminal case as they unambiguously express ‘opinion as to the guilt or innocence of a defendant.’”

Further, Diddy’s lawyers say Buzbee “Has falsely accused Mr. Combs of sexually abusing dozens of children,” despite no such charges being filed.

Despite being notified by the Committee on Grievances about unauthorized practice violations, Buzbee reportedly took no corrective action.

Diddy’s attorneys argue when confronted with reports of being barred from practicing in New York, Buzbee publicly dismissed them as “trash” and “pure bunk.”

Meanwhile, Jay-Z’s legal team is also striking back at Tony Buzbee, filing a motion to dismiss his lawsuit that accuses Roc Nation and its attorneys of hatching a scheme to pay his former clients for dirt on the controversial lawyer.