Digga D Announces International Drill Collab With B-Lovee & Lands First Ever U.K. Rap Snacks Deal

Digga D teamed up with Bronx drill rapper B-Lovee, continuing the international collabs following his song with Moneybagg Yo.

Digga D is building on his success back home in the U.K. with yet another two transatlantic partnerships, landing the first-ever U.K. Rap Snacks deal and collaborating with rising star of the Bronx drill scene B-Lovee.

The “Pump 101” rapper shared a snippet of” What You Reckon,” featuring B-Lovee ahead of its release on Thursday (Mar. 24).

If Central Cee got the British/European drill collabs popping, then Digga D is doing the same for U.K./U.S. relations.

Digga D Is On A Mission To Take Over The U.S.

“What You Reckon” comes off the back “G Lock” of his collaboration with Memphis artist Moneybagg Yo, released earlier this month. Over the past fortnight, Digga dropped a further two freestyles filmed in locations on both sides of the Atlantic. He travels between his native West London and Miami’s Ocean Drive on “Life of a Real G,” and raps from locations around New York’s Bronx on “A Lil Promo.” His new tape will also feature Florida rapper Hotboii on a drill beat.

However, according to reports, his recreation of DVS’s “Life of a Real G” didn’t sit too well with the original artist who took to his Instagram Stories, reminding followers he is a “trend setter.” Digga D responded on Instagram Live, throwing a shot at DVS, currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and false imprisonment.

He also dropped off another freestyle at On The Radar Radio, and chopped it up with the host. He discussed his upcoming Noughty by Nature mixtape ahead of its April release and his recent U.S. collabs.

Elsewhere during the interview, he revealed he missed out on meeting Pop Smoke before his passing. He recalled being locked up behind bars and hearing the Brooklyn drill star singing his praises on U.K. radio. Check out the fresstlye below.

Raps Snacks Are Coming To The U.K.

Meanwhile, Rap Snacks founder James Lindsay shared a photo with Digga D on social media to announce the new pairing. He also revealed U.K. fans of the potato chips will have the chance to get their hands on them too.

﻿“@pyr3xliving will our first artist on our @officialrapsnacks 🇬🇧bags. United Kingdom Rap Snacks are on the way.” he added.

He praised Digga D noting, “This dude is a flat out a star. Remember you heard it for me first,” he added.