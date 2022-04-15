Digga D Drops “Real Drill” Mixtape “Noughty By Nature” Ft. B Lovee, Moneybagg Yo & More

Digga D had finally released his “Noughty By Nature,” mixtape solidifying his status as one of the rising stars of U.K. drill music.

Digga D has dropped his highly anticipated third mixtape, Noughty By Nature, after teasing the project for months.

“This is the first time in my life I feel free,” Digga D wrote, announcing the project back in March. “Free from all the hassle from police, p#### haters, probation & crazy entanglements. Really been living a movie & this mixtape is just a scene from it,” he added. Stream it below.

Noughty By Nature houses sixteen tracks and is the follow-up to 2021’s Made In The Pyrex. The project includes three recently released 50 Cent-inspired songs. “What You Reckon,” which samples “Best Friend,” and “Hold It Down,” which borrows from “21 Questions.” Digga D adopts Fiddy’s “Stunt 101” flow, beat, and chorus on “Pump 101,” released at the top of the year.

Rising Bronx drill rapper B Lovee joined the 21-year-old U.K. chart topper’s songs on “What You Reckon.” Digga D also linked with Memphis spitter Moneybagg Yo on “G Lock,” another of his transatlantic collaborations. Florida rapper Hotboii gets in a different bag on “Rambo,” jumping a drill beat for the first time.

Digga D also worked with fellow U.K. artists AJ Tracey on “Why”, while “Let It Go” features Maverick Sabre. He also links with his CGM crew Rack5, Dodgy, and Horrid1 on “Secret”.

The west Londoner (whose videos were banned from YouTube in 2018 at the behest of the U.K.’s Metropolitan Police) called the tape “real drill s###.” He opens the tape with the intro: “Everything you hear me rapping about is all facts, nothing’s fabricated / This s### you hear me rapping about is all cap, everything’s exaggerated.”

Meanwhile, Digga D surprised fans with a new video for “Main Road,” ahead of the tape’s release on Thursday. “Sometimes I be f###### around,” he wrote on Instagram. “But don’t forget what I can do #Points2prove.” Watch the video and stream the mixtape below.

Earlier this week, Digga D announced he would be embarking on a U.K. and Ireland tour, beginning in September.

“Main Road”

Noughty By Nature