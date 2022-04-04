Digga D Teases Visuals For New 50-Cent Inspired Song

Digga D continues to pay homage to 50 Cent, this time teasing a video based on one of the New York rapper’s#### songs.

The North London drill rapper took to Instagram to share a series of images from the video featuring his on-off girlfriend, model Tennessee Thresher. The scenes are similar to 50 Cent’s “21 Questions” video featuring Fiddy and his on-screen boo, Megan Good.

Versions of a Digga D “21 Questions” remake titled “Hold It Down” have circulated in recent months. The rising U.K. rap star has already released the 50 Cent-inspired “Pump 101,” dropping a video to accompany the song. “If 50 done like a ‘Power type thing in the U.K., that would be crazy,” he declared during a recent interview. “That there would make Americans look at the U.K. differently. I don’t think they really know what’s going on. It would be nice to give you insight of what’s really going on,” he added.

However, Digga D is open to a cameo in any 50 Cent U.K. production, saying he “definitely,” needs to get into his acting bag. “I’ll drink to that,” he said, speaking it into existence.

Meanwhile, Digga D continued his run of transatlantic collaborations with his latest song. “What You Reckon?” sees the two ambassadors for their city’s drill scene come together to spit fire up and down the streets of Miami, Florida. Watch the video below.

Digga D X B Lovee – What You Reckon?

Last month AllHipHop.com reported on the U.K. rapper’s mission to break the U.S. market. He linked with Memphis artist Moneybagg Yo on “G Lock” and tapped Florida rapper Hotboii for a feature on his upcoming mixtape Noughty By Nature, due April 15.