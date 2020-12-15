Dionne Warwick’s Trolling Leads To Collaboration With Chance The Rapper And The Weeknd

December 15, 2020

The world-renowned artists are going to get together for a new song to tackle hunger.

Dionne Warwick’s hilarious set of tweets at Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd have led to a blockbuster collaboration – for a good cause.

Last week, Dionne set the Twitterverse on fire when she trolled the pair over their names and joked that she was coming for any artist with “the” in their names.

Dionne Warwick Comes After Chance The Rapper And The Weeknd Over Their Names

Both artists were flattered by Dionne Warwick’s playful tweets and now the trio of artists will work together on a new song to benefit the Hunger Not Impossible initiative.

Dionne’s son Damon Elliott wrote a song called “Nothing’s Impossible,” which will be recorded by Chance, The Weeknd, and Dionne.

Dionne Warwick hopped on Twitter to break the news herself.

The trio will be heading to the recording studio soon to cut “Nothing’s Impossible,” but a release date for the single has not yet been set.

