Dionne Warwick’s Trolling Leads To Collaboration With Chance The Rapper And The Weeknd

(AllHipHop News)
Dionne Warwick’s hilarious set of tweets at Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd have led to a blockbuster collaboration – for a good cause.
Last week, Dionne set the Twitterverse on fire when she trolled the pair over their names and joked that she was coming for any artist with “the” in their names.
Dionne Warwick Comes After Chance The Rapper And The Weeknd Over Their Names
Both artists were flattered by Dionne Warwick’s playful tweets and now the trio of artists will work together on a new song to benefit the Hunger Not Impossible initiative.
Dionne’s son Damon Elliott wrote a song called “Nothing’s Impossible,” which will be recorded by Chance, The Weeknd, and Dionne.
Dionne Warwick hopped on Twitter to break the news herself.
I’m still on a mission to end foolishness by 2021. It looks like @theweeknd and @chancetherapper are joining me. Who’s next?
(I edited this video myself 😊) pic.twitter.com/k3KUOdfkMb
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 14, 2020
The trio will be heading to the recording studio soon to cut “Nothing’s Impossible,” but a release date for the single has not yet been set.