Dionne Warwick Comes After Chance The Rapper And The Weeknd Over Their Names

(AllHipHop News)
Dionne Warwick has been garnering lots of attention – and followers – on Twitter over the last few months.
The 79-year-old singer, who is already a music legend, has suddenly become Twitter’s latest “overnight sensation.” As of late, Dionne has been using her Twitter to bring some serious chuckles to an otherwise bleak 2020.
Dionne has been ranting on everything from the sexually charged playlists on Spotify that feature her classic tunes, to more serious issues like racism in the music business.
But since early November, Dionne has been on a roll with some entertaining quotes, memes, and replies to fans. Her playful interactions have prompted many to name her the new “Queen of Twitter.”
Tonight (December 5th), she demonstrated why she should occupy the throne, in a series of Tweets aimed at Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd. Both chart-topping artists have been occupying her thoughts.
Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020
“Hi, @chancetherapper If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this,” Dionne said in a message to the Chicago rapper.
Chance, who bowed to the singer, admitted he was overwhelmed.
“Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing,” he tweeted adding: “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”
Dionne was not content with Chance’s answer, so she followed up with another note: “Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you,” she wrote and then turned her attention to The Weeknd.
The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020
“The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?…. If you have “The” in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today,” Dionne sarcastically Tweeted.
Dionne also announced she is changing her name.
I am now Dionne the Singer.
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020
For the record, Chance, born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, has said in interviews that he added the words “The Rapper” because he believed rappers were synonymous with wealth and status.
As for the Weeknd, he came up with his name after he dropped out of school one weekend. He removed the “e” in his name to avoid a legal war with a Canadian band that was already using the name “The Weekend.”