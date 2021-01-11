Dionne Warwick Defends Cardi B & Offset Against Internet Trolls

(AllHipHop News)
It looks like Dionne Warwick has been introduced to the dark side of social media. The legendary R&B/Soul vocalist was using her Twitter account to shout out various modern-day entertainers, but she eventually experienced Cardi B haters in her mentions.
“After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow…,” tweeted Warwick on January 9. “Cardi B is authentically herself [face with tears of joy emoji, red heart emoji]. I have only seen video clips. No music yet.”
After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow…
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021
The Windows of the World album creator went on to mention Cardi’s husband, Offset of the Migos. Warwick jokingly asked her 430,000 followers, “Is there also an Onset walking around somewhere?”
At some point, the tweets apparently turned blatantly negative because Warwick returned to the platform to push a more positive tone. The 80-year-old New Jersey native wrote, “I do not like the mean responses. Cardi B and Offset are human beings with feelings. Keep it kind.”
Cardi B’s initial response showed love to the iconic singer mentioning her on Twitter. The “WAP” hitmaker tweeted, “OMGGGGG I STAN!!!!” When Warwick defended her and her spouse against online trolls, Cardi then added, “It’s ok Miss Dionne I get it all the [time]. This new generation is wicked!”
Cardi B is authentically herself 😂❤️. I have only seen video clips. No music yet. More on this tomorrow…
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021
I did not listen to Cardi B’s music. Brittani sent me a video on the YouTube and a clip from her show where she dances with the very effervescent @msdebbieallen! 😊
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021
I do have one question. What does Offset mean?
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021
Is there also an Onset walking around somewhere?
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021
I am reading through your responses to what Offset means… 😂
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 11, 2021
I do not like the mean responses. Cardi B and Offset are human beings with feelings. Keep it kind. ❤️
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 11, 2021
OMGGGGG I STAN !!!! https://t.co/gTvbGywnDq
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 10, 2021
It’s ok Miss Dionne I get it all the [email protected] .This new generation is wicked ! https://t.co/7YhtX1dQYp
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 11, 2021