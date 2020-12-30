Nicki Minaj & Dionne Warwick Connect On Social Media Over Pink Wigs

By : / Categories : News / December 30, 2020

One music legend to another.

(AllHipHop News) 

Dionne Warwick continues to extend her reign as the new Queen of Twitter. Over the last several weeks, the R&B legend has been randomly tweeting about other celebrities, including The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, and Teyana Taylor.

The light-hearted posts often provoke positive responses from the modern-day performers. Recently, Dionne Warwick had Hip Hop star Nicki Minaj on her mind.

After a user asked Warwick if she was a “Barb” – the name given to a diehard Minaj fan – the 80-year-old songstress eventually tweeted, “Nicki Minaj has a wonderful career. Yes.” Then a media outlet ran a headline claiming Warwick was pushed to admitting she was a Barb.

This led to Warwick retweeting a photoshopped picture of her in a pink wig similar to one Minaj is known to wear on stage and in videos. She also tweeted, “I hope @NICKIMINAJ likes my hair. It is very different now… Time to log off! I will come back if Nicki sees my hair. Maybe I will try a new look tomorrow. Any suggestions?”

Minaj did get wind of Warwick’s tweets. Yesterday afternoon, the 38-year-old rapper simply replied to the elder stateswoman with the word “legend” and the folded hands emoji. Warwick responded, “And back at you.” The multi-time Lifetime Achievement Award recipient added the two red hearts emoji to her quote-tweet.

Tags : Dionne Warwick, Nicki Minaj


Scroll to Top