Dior Postpones Travis Scott Collaboration Indefinitely

Travis Scott’s once-lucrative empire continues to collapse. Dior just revealed they are canceling a highly anticipated collaboration with the rapper!

The shadow of November’s AstroWorld tragedy continues to loom as another significant brand has fallen back from Travis Scott.

A major fashion house has pumped the breaks “indefinitely” on a once anticipated collaboration.

According to WWD, Dior has ‘indefinitely postponed’ Travis Scott and Kim Jones’ Cactus Jack capsule collection.

The collection was slated for a summer 2022 launch, but the Dior campaign will be postponed after so many people were injured and lost their lives at his signature festival.

Dior released a statement that said, “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”

Dior is not the first brand to distance itself from the “Sicko Mode” artist.

Amidst endorsement deals falling apart and a billion dollars worth of lawsuits coming his way, he is now being investigated by Congress.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released this [statement (https://oversight.house.gov/sites/democrats.oversight.house.gov/files/2021-12-22.CBM%20Comer%20et%20al.%20to%20Rapino-Live%20Nation%20re%20Astroworld.pdf) right before Christmas.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival … For instance, reports indicate that security and medical staff were inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries.

Some attendees stated that the placement of barricades made it difficult to escape. Experts have stated that Astroworld Festival organizers failed to heed warning signs.”

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths that occurred at Astroworld Festival and are committed to investigating what went wrong to inform possible reforms that could prevent future tragedies,” it continued.

In the letter, The Members further requested information on the roles and responsibilities for Astroworld Festival, security for the event, and steps promoter Live Nation Entertainment took, once made aware that law enforcement had declared a “mass casualty event.”