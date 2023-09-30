District Attorney Asks Court To Ban Quando Rondo From Chatham County

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The prosecution argues people are not safe with the rapper being around.

The Chatham County District Attorney is causing more legal headaches for Quando Rondo. As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, the Savannah rapper is currently facing charges connected to several shootings for violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism Act in June.

At the time, a judge granted the recording artist a $100,000 bond so he could continue to work, touring and promoting his music. Now, the DA is working to stop the artist from being able to perform in Chatham County, at least until the trial is complete.

According to WJCL, on Friday (September 29), the prosecution presented a list of times when the “Imperfect Flower” rapper and his group were targeted in shootings.

The state mentioned a recent incident that occurred a few weeks ago on Skidaway Road in which approximately 30 shell casings were found at the scene, and nearly four firearms, including an AR-15 assault rifle, were used in an attack on the artist and a group of people.

Additionally, the state referred to a 2021 incident at a Blackshear gas station. Another incident mentioned by the state occurred in August 2022 when the 24-year-old rapper was in Los Angeles with Saviay’a Robinson, and they had to take cover from gunfire. Unfortunately, Robinson was killed. The DA contends Quando Rondo’s very presence places people in danger.

“These incidents show that there are individuals or groups of individuals that are actively seeking to harm the defendant. The assailants have time and again indicated that they have no respect for the lives of other humans, including members of the Chatham County Community,” the filing reads.

The rapper returns to court at the end of November.