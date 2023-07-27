Quando Rondo Avoids Return To Jail But Judge Imposes New Restrictions On Rapper

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors asked a judge to revoke Quando Rondo’s bond after he was involved in a car wreck in Savannah, Georgia.

A Georgia judge rejected a motion to revoke Quando Rondo’s bond in a drug and gang case on Thursday (July 27).

Prosecutors wanted Quando Rondo sent back to jail over a car accident in Savannah, Georgia. He was taken to a hospital after crashing his car into another vehicle on July 19.

Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, allegedly displayed signs of an overdose at the scene of the crash. Emergency responders administered Narcan, which treats opioid overdoses.

Prosecutors claimed the 24-year-old rapper was high on Benzodiazepines at the time of the car wreck. They asked Judge Tammy Stokes to revoke his bond or put an ankle monitor on him.

Judge Stokes denied the prosecution’s request, allowing Quando Rondo to remain out of jail. But the judge ordered him to hire a driver and take drug tests as part of his pre-trial release.

“You are a young man with a career in front of you,” Judge Stokes told him, per WJCL. “All sorts of opportunities. But the bottom line is that it’s all on you if you whether or not you fulfill the dreams that you have.”

Quando Rondo was arrested on drug and gang-related charges in June. He was released on a $100,000 bond.