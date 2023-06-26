Quando Rondo Secures Bail Despite Prosecution’s Objections In Drug And Gang Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A judge granted bail to Quando Rondo in Georgia on Monday (June 26).

According to WJCL, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes set Quando Rondo’s bond at $100,000. Earlier this month, authorities arrested the Atlantic Records artist on drug and gang charges.

Judge Stokes heard arguments for bail on Friday (June 23). Prosecutors asked her to keep Quando Rondo in custody.

The prosecution claimed Quando Rondo was a flight risk and a danger to the community. They called him the “leader” of the Rolling 60s Crips in Savannah, Georgia.

Quando Rondo’s defense tried to get him out of jail by citing the support of his record label. The judge took arguments under advisement before ruling in favor of the rapper on Monday.

“The court finds it significant that defendant surrendered himself for arrest the day after he learned of the warrant for his arrest,” Judge Stokes explained in her decision.

Quando Rondo avoided curfew or house arrest as part of his pre-trial release. But he must surrender his passport and cannot contact any of the co-defendants in his case.

The rapper, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, was one of several alleged gang members indicted in Georgia. He was charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances act, one count of participating in criminal activity in association with a street gang and one count of use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.