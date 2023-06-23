Quando Rondo’s Attorney Cites Led Zeppelin, Ray Charles In Attempt To Get Rapper Out Of Jail

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Quando Rondo’s lawyer tried to use the support of Atlantic Records to secure the rapper’s release from jail.

Quando Rondo appeared at a bond hearing in Georgia on Friday (June 23).

The Atlantic Records artist sought bond after his indictment on drug and gang-related charges in Chatham County. Defense attorney Jonah Pine mentioned Quando Rondo’s record label when arguing for the rapper’s release from jail.

“He’s got the support of one of the greatest record labels in this country,” Pine said, per WTOC. “The same record label as Led Zeppelin and Ray Charles, that’s his label. They’ve provided a letter to us, it’s very heartfelt and talks about his career.”

Prosecutors urged Judge Tammy Stokes to keep Quando Rondo in custody. They deemed him to be a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Judge Stokes delayed her decision, telling both sides she was taking their arguments under advisement. The judge did not say when she would make her ruling on Quando Rondo’s request for bond.

Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, remains in jail. He faces two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances act, one count of participating in criminal activity in association with a street gang and one count of use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.