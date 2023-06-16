Quando Rondo Lands In Jail; Indicted For Drug And Gang Charges

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Atlantic Records artist Quando Rondo was taken into custody after he was indicted for drug and gang-related charges in Georgia.

Authorities arrested Quando Rondo in Georgia on Friday (June 16).

According to the Savannah Morning News, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Quando Rondo on drug and gang-related charges. He was booked in the Chatham County Jail.

Quando Rondo was charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances act, one count of participating in criminal activity in association with a street gang and one count of use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances. He sent an online message to his loved ones on the day of his arrest.

“I Love You Paris Italy Kiyah My Mama Tess My Grandma Freida I’ll Be Bacc!” he wrote via Twitter.

I Love You Paris Italy Kiyah My Mama Tess My Grandma Freida I’ll Be Bacc ! — quando_rondo 💙🇦🇶♿️ (@quando_rondo) June 16, 2023

The indictment claimed Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, directed the Rollin’ 60s gang in Georgia. The rapper and 18 co-conspirators allegedly engaged in drug deals dating back to October 2022.

Authorities claimed Quando Rondo traveled to Macon, Georgia as recently as June 4 to buy marijuana. The indictment mentioned him telling gang members to not carry guns when he was riding with them in a car.

The gang allegedly trafficked cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone and M30 pills. The indictment detailed the use of jail phones to orchestrate drug deals and a base of operations in Savannah, Georgia.