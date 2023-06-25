Prosecutors Call Quando Rondo “Leader” Of Savannah’s Rolling ’60s Crips

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Quando Rondo will reportedly remain behind bars after a judge decided more time is needed to digest the case. According to WJCL 22 News, Judge Tammy Stokes denied bond for the rapper, who was arrested on drug and gang-related charges in Georgia earlier this month.

During the hearing, the rapper’s attorney argued he wasn’t a threat to the community, but Judge Stokes remained unconvinced. As for the prosecution, they not only deemed him a flight risk but also claimed he was the “leader” of the Savannah chapter of the Rolling ’60s Crips.

Quando Rondo was named in a 49-count indictment that includes 18 other defendants. He was charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances act, one count of participating in criminal activity in association with a street gang and one count of use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Quando Rondo’s name became synonymous with King Von following the Chicago rapper’s November 2020 murder. As reported at the time, Quando Rondo and his crew were entangled in an altercation with King Von and his entourage when he was fatally shot.

But Quando Rondo maintains it was self-defense. He claimed he was napping in a car outside of the Atlanta hookah lounge when he was awakened to find King Von and his crew approaching him and his associates. Footage of King Von throwing punches at Quando Rondo prior to the gunfight appeared to support the theory. Surveillance videos later showed Quando Rondo helping Lul Timm get to the hospital. Lul Timm, however, was ultimately charged with King Von’s murder.

Since then, Quando Rondo seems to have a target on his back. In 2022, he and his friends were shot in Los Angeles. He survived, but his friend Lul Pap was killed.