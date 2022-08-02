Dizaster & Geechi Gotti To Headline Epic “Ouroboros” West Coast Battle Rap Event 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Two battle rap legends from the West Coast, Dizaster and Geechi Gotti, will face each other on a card packed with electrifying matchups.

GTX Battle league has continued the success of their launch earlier this year with a stacked card headlined by an epic west coast clash.

The league, founded by battle rap legends Dizaster and GrindTime founders Lush One and Drect had been teasing their “Ouroboros” event online for weeks.

They dropped a bomb on the battle rap community last month when they announced their headline battle; Dizaster vs. Geechi Gotti. The clash sees two legends from different generations go head-to-head in a fiery match-up in what is anticipated to be a highly debatable battle of wordsmiths.

After revealing the battlers featuring on the Ouroborus card but not the matchups themselves, they finally unveiled the card. Check it out below.

Dizaster vs. Gecchi Gotti

A.Ward vs. Kitchen Qleen

Passwurdz vs. B Magic

The Saurus vs. Chef Trez

Sahtyre vs. Marv Won

Young Kannon vs. Fate

Aktive vs. Truth Theory

The battles go down in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5 and tickets are available online. Fans unable to make it to the event can purchase the live pay-per-view.

Dizaster shared a message ahead of the battle, showing his respect for his opponent. However he also reassured fans the battle will certainly be a fight.

“We’re super good homies one of my favorite battlers of all time and Some one I have a lot of respect and admiration for,” Diz revealed. “But we both walked into our favorite clothing store and we want the same shirt and it’s the last one they have left. @geechi_gotti 👕🏆 @mrdizaster vs @geechi_gotti GT❌”