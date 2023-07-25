DJ Akademiks Blasts Jess Hilarious: I Thought She Was Trans This Whole Time

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The outspoken podcaster inserts himself in the trans women/cis women debate.

Comedian Jess Hilarious is best known for her appearances on Wild ‘n Out and social media videos where she makes fun of celebrities. The Baltimore native is currently making news for her opinion on transgender women. Fellow internet personality DJ Akademiks jumped into the situation too.

Jess Hilarious took issue with a trans TikToker’s comments about “cis women” not owning periods and womanhood. The conversation then became a debate topic online. Hilarious received both praise and condemnation for her rant on the subject.

“Who the f### is gonna stand up for us? And [by] us – I mean women, real women, biological women. Women who were born with all the parts that you guys wish that you were,” said Jess Hilarious in an Instagram video.

She continued, “When does the delusion stop? What’s the difference between you and someone who has been diagnosed to be mentally insane? The only difference is you don’t have a straitjacket on. Stop talking out your f###### ass.” Jess Hilarious went on to say that transgender women will never be real women.

Jess Hilarious Catches Heat From Ts Madison & DJ Akademiks

That Instagram post by Jess Hilarious led to a heated back-and-forth exchange with a well-known transgender television personality. RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ts Madison suggested Hilarious’s anger actually stems from her getting mistaken for being a transgender woman.

DJ Akademiks echoed Ts Madison’s opinion. The Off the Record podcast host inserted himself into the discussion about transgender women and biological women by taking aim at Jess Hilarious’s looks.

“Jess Hilarious going crazy on the trans community? Wtf… the craziest part of it… I thought she was trans this whole time… this the biggest plot twist this year,” tweeted DJ Akademiks on Monday night.

The controversial blogger also tweeted, “I seen them pics before the makeup and hair… that jawline screamed ‘Jimmy’ not ‘Jessica.’ Plus only Vegeta from Dragon Ball S could get such a perfect M as a hairline and he was a n####.”

Jess Hilarious also faced backlash in the past for her statements about a specific group of people. In 2020, she eventually apologized for saying she felt threatened by four Sikh men wearing turbans on a plane, confusing them for Muslim men, just days after 50 people died from a terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand.

Jess Hilarious going crazy on the trans community? Wtf.. the craziest part of it … I thought she was trans this whole time… this the biggest plot twist this year. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 24, 2023