DJ Akademiks Claims Roc Nation Leaked Tory Lanez Court Info

DJ Akademiks decided to insert himself into the ongoing story about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. Back in February, Akademiks tweeted out information about the felony assault case before Lanez’s hearing even began.

“It was revealed in court [a] few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case,” tweeted Akademiks on February 3. He quickly deleted the post because the DNA test apparently concluded the results were inconclusive.

That one tweet by DJ Akademiks led to multiple back-and-forth exchanges between him and Megan Thee Stallion. During this week’s hearing, the prosecutors in Tory Lanez’s case brought up Ak sharing unreported information with the public.

“Lanez’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, argued that Lanez did not provide DJ Akademiks with any discovery in the case before Akademiks tweeted that ‘Tory Lanez DNA was not found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case,'” wrote Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon on Twitter.

DJ Akademiks reacted to Nancy Dillon’s tweet by quote-tweeting her and adding his own comment. The controversial Off The Record podcast host simply posted, “I got it from Roc Nation… *shrug*.”

I got it from Roc Nation … *shrug* https://t.co/lls2tjPBPi — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 5, 2022

Is DJ Akademiks Telling The Truth About Roc Nation?

Megan Thee Stallion is part of the management roster for Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Tory Lanez implied there was a conspiratorial campaign against him. Some people online even suggested Roc Nation attempted to smear Lanez by manipulating the media.

DJ Akademik’s claim that Roc Nation leaked favorable court information for Tory Lanez is contradictory to Lanez supporters’ claims that Roc Nation is behind the plot to bring down the Canadian musician. It is very likely Ak’s accusation is more trolling than truth-telling.

Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as the person who fired a gun at her on July 12, 2020. Both recording artists spent the last two years taking shots at each other on social media and in their music. On Tuesday, a judge had Lanez briefly detained for violating a protective order.

Tory Lanez has repeatedly denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion. However, The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office insists there is enough evidence to convict Lanez for the highly-publicized incident which took place in Hollywood Hills.