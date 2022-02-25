L.A. County District Attorney Office Claims To Have Enough Evidence To Convict Tory Lanez

The ongoing legal saga involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion exploded on social media this week. Both rappers went back-and-forth on Twitter following a pre-trial hearing for Lanez’s assault case.

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as the person who allegedly shot her in the feet. Lanez repeatedly insisted he is innocent. The Canada-born performer even suggested DNA evidence will exonerate him.

However, prosecutors seem to believe they can secure a conviction against Tory Lanez. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office provided a statement about the case to Complex.

The D.A.’s office stated:

Although we are legally prohibited from commenting on the evidence and will continue to abide by that obligation, our office is under an ethical duty to only proceed on charges which we believe can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and which have already been upheld by a judge after presentation of evidence at the preliminary hearing. We believe the evidence substantially supports the charges and allegations and that evidence will be borne out in court. Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (via Complex)

Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) is facing charges for felony assault and carrying an unregistered firearm. Last year, Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, suggested investigators discovered gunshot residue on Lanez’s hands.