Megan Thee Stallion Posts Tory Lanez Apology Texts Amid Shooting Case

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez clashed on a social media after a false story emerged about the latter’s felony assault case.

The two clashed online while Tory Lanez awaits trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. Rumors about the case emerged online prior to a pre-trial hearing, which was scheduled for Wednesday (February 23) but postponed to April 5.

Megan Thee Stallion called out the spread of misinformation in a series of Instagram Stories posts. Tory Lanez reacted to her comments via Twitter.

“u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one ..not today,” he wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion responded by posting texts he sent to her. The messages showed him apologizing to her following their alleged altercation in 2020.

“Lie yo way out of this,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “if you aint do s### what you was apologizing for? THE LAWYERS GOT YO PHNE RECORDS AND MINE. ALL YOUR TXT. THEY GOT YOU RECORDED ON THE JAIL PHONE TALKING TO KELSEY APOLOGIZING BEGGING US NOT TO TALK.”

Tory Lanez claimed the apology had nothing to do with him shooting her. He accused her of spinning his texts.

“Good D*ick had me f###### 2 best friends,” he wrote. “and I got caught … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho …”

Megan Thee Stallion blasted Tory Lanez in a response on Instagram Stories. She criticized him for refusing to admit he shot her.

“F###### two best friends…n#### you SHOT ME YOU KNOW WHAT YOU WERE APOLOGIZING FOR,” she wrote. “YOU KEEP PUTTING A NARRATIVE OUT THAT ME AND MY FRIEND FELL OUT ABT YOU AND THATS NOT TRUE! WHY ARE YOU SKIPPING OVER THE SHOOTING JUST ADMIT YOU SHOT ME! BC SHE DEFINITELY AINT DO IT AND I AINT SHOOT MY DAMN SELF.”

She added, “YOU THINK ITS OKAY TO SHOOT ME THEN HARASS ME ONLINE AND MAKE IT LIKE THIS WAS SOME WEIRD CAT FIGHT. WHAT THE ACTUAL F### IS WRONG WITH YOU.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend also chimed in via Twitter. He sought to settle things with Tory Lanez in person.

“@torylanez put the phone dwn let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothin to talk about,” he wrote. “@torylanez don’t tweet nothin else .. SEE ME ..”

Tory Lanez fired back, “…. @pardi we’ve had this encounter … u did nothing put ya phone down big fella ….”