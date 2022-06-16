DJ Akademiks Responds To Resurfaced Comments About Sex With Minors: “Don’t Believe The BS” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DJ Akademiks claimed his comments were taken from an interview eight years ago discussing the age gap between Tyga and Kylie Jenner.

DJ Akademiks found himself on the receiving end of some hefty internet backlash after a resurfaced video showed him discussing having sex with underage girls.

Though he’s used to presenting controversial information to the public, the tables were flipped on DJ Akademiks on Wednesday (Jun. 15). He began trending on Twitter, with many commentators sharing their disgust at the podcaster’s remarks and others labeling him a pedophile.

“And to keep it real, if you think about it in the bigger scheme of things, there’s not much difference between a 20 or a 17 or a 21 and a 17,” Akademiks said in the clip. “Just kinda means one’s a minor and one’s not a minor. But listen, I will say I adopted this rule which I think is fine. I said, listen, as long as a chick got a college ID she’s getting f*cked. I don’t care if she 17, I don’t care if she 17 and a half, I don’t care if she just turned 17, she gon’ get this d*ck.”

Protect your children pic.twitter.com/pEbsrp7tlo — ✨Tamorah Shareef Muhammad 💚💗🖤 (@ModestyQueen19) June 15, 2022

The video circulated widely, and within a few hours, DJ Akademiks issued an explanation. He said his remarks were taken from an interview eight years ago discussing 24-year-old Tyga dating 17-year-old Kylie Jenner.

DJ Akademiks Responds

“What I was trying to say is that, either you’re 21 or 20, right?” he said on Twitch. “And someone’s like, 17, this Is only the college dynamic, right? Because they put four years of kids together, just like they do in high school. I said, usually there’s not much of a difference, like, when you’re in college, you don’t really see the difference and I still believe that.”

While he acknowledged some people in college act like kids, he said he’s “clearly” not referring to those people. He repeated his previous statement and said he stands by it. However, “that’s on a college-level,” he stated. He also said nobody asks girls their age in college.

“As long as they go to your school, bro, you do not ask,” he said repeatedly. “It’s not that you want anybody underage, you just assume. So, that’s what I’m sayin’—if it ends up being that, it’s like, yeah that’s not what you wanted to do type [of] sh*t, but it’s like, I don’t look at it as in somebody deliberately looking for kids.”

Nonetheless, his clarifications appears to have fallen on deaf ears. Check out some of the responses to DJ Akademiks below.

Idk how old that audio is off Akademiks saying he’d sleep with a 17 year old but I hope that this is the beginning of his demise. I have been actively praying for his downfall. — Reid (@RVAReid) June 15, 2022

why are y’all surprised at dj akademiks sayin he’d f### the s### outta minors when he literally said this… n#### been weird🫤 pic.twitter.com/SJpaC5nRNf — swiss°‼️ (@SHABBAINLA) June 15, 2022

It’s a special place in hell for pedophiles smh @Akademiks — Jay Critch (@jaycritch) June 14, 2022

Akademiks is trash. For a millions reasons. Always has been. I don’t understand how/why anybody is cool with him or supports what he does. https://t.co/SIWsPcsNHe — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 15, 2022

You’re 31 and being cool with f###### girls that just turned 17??? You one sick MF @Akademiks 🤬🤯 pic.twitter.com/KPJjiwupGN — Gully (@gullyfbg) June 15, 2022

DJ Akademiks thinks it’s cool to have sex with underage women, arrest him https://t.co/lGIbJbGucg — RillaPerry 🇺🇸 (@jimmyperry0621) June 14, 2022

Can we please get rid of akademiks, get those fresh and fit guys outta here too while we at it — Muggy (@lilmuggy) June 15, 2022

there is a conversation that we keep "having" but not having about predatory behaviors… from akademiks to podcast host… the culture is fraught with abusive men blaming women https://t.co/e1sgEwwz2x — Chucalissa Cheer Chaplin (@solomonmissouri) June 15, 2022