DJ Akademiks Set To Share More Documents From Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Case After The DA Named Him In Court 

DJ Akademiks thanked Roc Nation for getting “my inbox on fire,” and announced plans to release more legal documents on his podcast.

Tory Lanez returned to court on Thursday (Jun. 9) for a scheduling hearing in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. However, prosecutors in the Los Angeles County courtroom had another matter to bring to the judge’s attention.

Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta raised the issue of leaked documents and questioned if Tory was responsible. She noted that sealed discovery began surfacing online following Megan Thee Stallion’s April interview with CBS’ Gayle King.

Additionally, the DA alleged DJ Akademiks leaked the court documents on social media, something the podcaster denies.

He took to Twitter to share part of the court transcript. “D.A. Just briefly, this is in regards to the actual trial and what court this will go to for purposes of security.

“Since the last court date, it was apparent there were some leaks of part of the discovery to the members of the public. Mainly there was an individual identified as DJ Akademiks has made additional comments that he had access to the police report.”

DJ Akademiks Said “Roc Nation” & “Meg Squad” Gave Him The Docs

Despite the DA suggesting Tory might have leaked the docs, Akademiks said he got them directly from Meg’s team. “How many times they finna bring up my name in the case wit Meg n tory,” he asked in the caption. “i done told y’all I got the documents from Roc Nation n Meg squad. 🤷‍♂️”

How many times they finna bring up my name in the case wit Meg n tory.. i done told y’all I got the documents from Roc Nation n Meg squad. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BYAXy7NAOa — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 9, 2022

He returned a short while later, claiming other documentation will also soon see the light of day. Once again, DJ Akademiks claimed Roc Nation sent him the legal documents.

“I got some more Meg n Tory court docs to go thru on my next @OffTheRecordHD podcast,” he wrote. “thank u Roc Nation .. y’all got my inbox on fire. 🤷‍♂️”

I got some more Meg n Tory court docs to go thru on my next @OffTheRecordHD podcast .. thank u Roc Nation .. y’all got my inbox on fire. 🤷‍♂️ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 9, 2022

Tory Lanez must return to court for a hearing on July 28. The trial is expected to begin on September 14.

Akademiks and Megan Thee Stallion exchanged shots in February after the former Everyday Struggle co-host claimed no DNA was found on the gun used to shoot the “Savage” rapper. Megan Thee Stallion quickly started doing damage control on her own Instagram Stories and claimed the court hadn’t even been called into a session when Akademiks supposedly got that news.