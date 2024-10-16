DJ Clark Kent Is Very Much Alive DJ Scratch Confirms

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The legendary DJ, producer and sneaker head was the victim of a death rumor that started making the rounds on social media Tuesday night (October 15).

But according to DJ Scratch, Clark Kent is very much alive, although it’s unclear what his medical situation is. On Wednesday (October 16), the EPMD legend took to Instagram to clear up the vicious rumor. He wrote in all caps, “DJ CLARK KENT HAS NOT PASSED AWAY,” he wrote. “STOP TRAUMATIZING HIS FAMILY POSTING THAT HE PASSED!!”

Veteran radio personality Angie Martinez later confirmed DJ Clark Kent was at home—not in hospice like others suggested.

“The article that The Source Mag & others have posted about the passing of Dj Clark Kent is false,” she tweeted. “Clark is home with his family. Please refrain from sharing any other false information. It is hurtful, deeply irresponsible and untrue.”

The article that The Source Mag & others have posted about the passing of Dj Clark Kent is false. Clark is home with his family. Please refrain from sharing any other false information. It is hurtful, deeply irresponsible and untrue. — Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) October 16, 2024

Fans of DJ Clark Kent were noticeably upset by the notion he was dead. Tweets like, “There’s news going around stating that the legendary DJ Clark Kent has passed away, well that news is extremely fake and it’s disgusting to create a hoax like that” and “I’m not the biggest fan of DJ Clark Kent or his music takes, but lying on the man’s name with a death hoax is some Ho ass bag of sow m##### behavior. Whoever’s responsible needs their a#### whipped ROYALLY. F y’all.”

Others took a more remorseful approach and simply apologized for spreading misinformation.

DJ Clark Kent, born Rodolfo Franklin in Panama, played a significant role in shaping the careers of major artists, including JAY-Z. He’s often credited with discovering the Roc-A-Fella co-founder. He also produced tracks on JAY-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, including the hit “Brooklyn’s Finest” featuring The Notorious B.I.G. Beyond music, DJ Clark Kent is also a well-known figure in sneaker culture. He’s a dedicated sneakerhead, often collaborating with brands like Nike on exclusive shoe releases.