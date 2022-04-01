DJ Drama References Chris Rock Getting Slapped On Dreamville’s ‘D-Day’ Mixtape

The Generation Now executive offers a warning about playing with Dreamville’s name.

J. Cole and Dreamville Records partnered with DJ Drama to put together the new D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The 15-track project arrived on DSPs last night (March 31).

Dreamville regulars such as J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen show up on D-Day. The label also enlisted 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg, Young Nudy, Sheck Wes, Reason, and more for guest appearances.

D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape follows Dreamville’s previous three compilations. 2014’s Revenge of the Dreamers mostly featured J. Cole, Bas, and Omen. A year later, Dreamville Records added Ari Lennox, Cozz, and Lute to Revenge of the Dreamers II.

The Platinum-certified Revenge of the Dreamers III peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019. In addition to J.I.D and EarthGang providing bars, ROD3 also had a star-studded lineup of non-Dreamville acts.

D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape landed on the same week Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. DJ Drama referenced the über-viral story on the project.

“Keep playing with Dreamville’s name. Don’t get Chris Rock’d out your socks. Anything can and will happen. Then watch me walk back to my seat. Keep my name out your f###### mouth,” says DJ Drama on “Starting 5.”

Lute, Cozz, and Omen rap on the Wyldfyre-produced “Starting 5” song. J. Cole, Christo, araabMUZIK, Beat Butcha, Chuck Inglish, Jake One, J. White Did It, Frank Dukes, Illmind, and others also provided production for D-Day.